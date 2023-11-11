Former Prime Minister and Central leader Pakistan People’s Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that PPP was capable of steering the country out of economic troubles and providing tangible relief to common citizens. He said this at the residence of Pir Fayyaz Shah, in Union Council Sher Singh. Gilani stated that people were faced with the problem of inflation and high utility bills.

He urged the masses to give a heavy mandate to the PPP as it was the only party that could resolve such issues. PPP will implement revolutionary measures, he said adding that he always highlighted PPP’s role in providing jobs to youth.

The youth come forward to support PPP, he stated. PPP leadership is committed to addressing the economic problems of the country. On this occasion, Syed Ejaz Shah, Shakeel Shah and Hashim Shah were also present.—APP