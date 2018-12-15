Poor performance

Once again Pakistan could not play well against the New Zealand in third test match. In the last few test matches, Pakistan always played under pressure. Pakistan needs to focus on their batting department. Batting coach should pay full attention on Pakistani batting and remove the flaws from the batting. This test match series is very poor for our team. In only second test match we performed and won. But, this is the no way, i.e., when we have won the match, we became excited and over-confident in next game and we lose the match. So, head coach should remove this problem from our team as soon as possible.

The next tour starts from 26th December 2018 with South Africa in their home ground so we should make a fool-proof plan to counter that team in a good manner and win the match with good spirit and do not be over-confident. So, we should go there with good passion and do the best for Pakistan team. South Africa is tough team in all formats of the game so we should not take it easy at all. All management should pay full attention on players’ performance and make them mentally strong to compete with a top class team in their home ground. Good Luck for Team Pakistan!

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp