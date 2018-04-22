Polio threat

The first polio case of 2018 has been reported in Balochistan’s Dukki district. According to sources, a three-year old child has fallen prey to this deadly virus.

This crippling virus paralyses children and must be eliminated from the roots. The healthy department of the province should take notice of it and children must be vaccinated to be secure from this monstrous disease before it goes viral.

MAHAM YASEEN

Turbat, Balochistan

