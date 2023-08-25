The Lahore police have taken decisive action against proclaimed offenders (POs), targeted offenders, and individuals evading court appearances.

This has led to the apprehension of 12,358 POs, 27,924 court absconders and 11,970 target offenders in the ongoing year. In a statement issued here on Friday, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana informed that within the Cantt Division, 2,816 POs, 4,874 court absconders, and 2,753 target offenders were apprehended. In the Civil Lines Division, 1,266 POs, 2,600 court absconders and 1,227 target offenders were captured. Similarly, he added that in the City Division, 2,639 POs, 6,582 court absconders and 2,965 target offenders were taken into custody. In the Iqbal Town Division, 1,480 POs, 3,703 court absconders, and 1,766 target offenders were apprehended. Additionally, in the Saddar Division, 1,943 POs, 4,432 court absconders and 1,747 target offenders were arrested; while in the Model Town Division, 2,214 POs, 5,733 court absconders and 1,512 target offenders were detained, he said. Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the need to effectively track individuals involved in serious crimes through follow-up procedures and intelligence-based operations.

He emphasized that supervisory officers should personally oversee operations related to the apprehension of proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes.