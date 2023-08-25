Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to different hospitals of the city, police station and children home late at night. CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected finishing work in the new emergency of Services Hospital and expressed his indignation on seeing old equipments and old floor tiles. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to improve the condition of x-ray room along with improving AC installation at the nursing counter.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the construction work of the basement at the earliest. CM Mohsin Naqvi also inspected new beds for the new emergency and directed to immediately functionalize the elevator of the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected laboratory of new emergency, screening area, pathology, x-ray and washrooms. CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that only new beds have arrived so far and various finishing works of the emergency are left incomplete. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to further improve the new emergency of Services Hospital as soon as possible and issued necessary directions to Secretary C&W for the early completion of finishing work. CM Mohsin Naqvi also visited Samanabad Hospital, doctors were in less number and patients were more in numbers while pharmacy was also closed.

The patients and the attendants made complaints about delay in the checkups by the doctors for many hours. CM Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the patients and attendants about treatment facilities in the emergency. The patients complained about less number of doctors at night time. A CMO, one Medical Officer and one Woman Medical Officer were present on duty in the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi visited emergency, wards and other departments. The CMO of Samanabad Hospital could not explain anything about the 2nd and 3rd floor of the Samanabad Hospital. One citizen Naveed Chishti of Samanabad Hospital cordially shook hands with the CM. Naveed Chishti while talking with the CM remarked, “I often see you and you are doing a very nice work”. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to immediately shift a female patient present in the emergency to the Services Hospital. CM Mohsin Naqvi on the complaints of patients directed Provincial Ministers for Health Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Nasir Jamal to immediately visit the hospital and take stock of the situation. On the direction of CM Mohsin Naqvi, the Provincial Ministers reached the hospital and reviewed treatment facilities. CM Mohsin Naqvi also visited Samanabad police station, inspected the front desk and reviewed progress being made on the applications of citizens.