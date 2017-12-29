PM’s optimism

PRIME Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday inaugurated the Hazara Motorway, an important component of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is going to contribute significantly to accelerate the pace of socio-economic uplift in Hazara as well as Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister confidently announced that incumbent government would not only complete its term but also return to power after the July 15 general election. In an apparent reference to the disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister by the Supreme Court, he remarked that political decisions are only made through ballot. PML-N has every reason to be proud of its performance during the last four and a half years when mega development projects especially in the realm of infrastructure and energy have been completed, mitigating woes of the people and clearing the way for sustainable socio-economic development. The most important part of the developmental strategy of the government has been equitable and inclusive progress, growth and this is evident from the fact that all major people-oriented projects and programmes in KP and Sindh have been undertaken by the Federal Government headed by the PML-N. PML-N can legitimately expect return to power because of its performance and that is why certain forces are joining hands to undermine and destabilise its governments at the Centre and in Punjab through intrigues. These forces are using all sorts of tactics, fair and unfair, to bring the government down even when general election is almost due and all genuine political and democratic forces ought to focus on electioneering. Instead of serving the people and resolving their problems, they lost four and a half years in political wrangling, sit-ins, protests and propaganda campaign and now want to gate crash to corridors of power. However, people of Pakistan are politically mature and they would make decisions on the basis of ground realities and not rhetoric.

