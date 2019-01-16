PM’s optimism

CHAIRING a meeting of the heads of different departments of Information Ministry on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the PTI government is implementing structural reforms and this process would continue without any interruption despite ongoing fabricated propaganda against his government. He said that coordination with the media will also be enhanced in order to ensure proper projection of the reforms.

Indeed the media plays an important role in today’s world in building any positive or negative image and because of its importance it is also now regarded as the fourth pillar of any state. It is appreciable that the Prime Minister is optimistic of introducing reforms in the institutions. This indeed is a tedious and difficult process which also requires time before the people really see a change and difference in their life. It is important that the people are also kept well informed as to what is being done in different institutions; otherwise, the opponents use the opportunity to create misperceptions about the government. Despite some good work that is going on behind the scene, the PTI government is faced with serious image problem and that only be deflected only through enhancing coordination with the media, both electronic and the print. Instead of always bashing and reacting strongly to the remarks of the opposition, the cabinet members need to stay focused to their work and brief the media accordingly about the changes that are being brought or have brought in their areas of jurisdiction. For instance a lot of good work is being done in the education, health, power and petroleum ministries as well as the Board of Investment, and the relevant ministers whenever they appear on the TV channels need to highlight it properly instead of bashing the previous government(s) for their failures. The people fully realize as to what was done in the past and that is why they brought into power the PTI to deliver. Therefore, the focus of the PTI should only be delivering on its promises; otherwise, the Party will also face the same fate like that of PML-N and the PPP. Similarly a big portfolio of Saudi and UAE investment is coming to Pakistan. This indeed is a big achievement of incumbent government which needs to be projected in a true manner as it will encourage other investors also to come to Pakistan. Apart from engaging more with the private media, the government also has, at its disposal, two important organs i.e. Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television. The outreach of these two institutions is far from than any private institution and the people especially those in rural areas give more credence to them. By further strengthening these institutions, the government can better project its initiatives and win more hearts.

