ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik chaired the maiden meeting on Workers Welfare Fund at the WWF Secretariat in the federal capital.

The meeting discussed a range of topics related to Workers Welfare Fund, including its development projects, with a particular emphasis on those in Balochistan.

WWF Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmad briefed the PM’s aide on the status of completed, ongoing, and upcoming development projects of the department, highlighting the challenges in the operationalization of five hospitals in Balochistan. He also briefed about liquid and fixed assets of WWF.

WWF Director (OW) Waseem Afzal Warraich suggested prioritising the welfare of mine workers and briefed Mr Malik on the welfare schemes of WWF. He shared that the Pakistani Army is interested in signing an MOU with the WWF to facilitate the functioning of five hospitals in Balochistan to cater to the needs of workers and their families.

The special assistant appreciated the work of Zulfiqar Ahmad and proposals put forth by Mr Warraich and directed WWF to prepare concise briefs on various points, including the status of development projects in Balochistan, capacity assessments of students in WWF schools, operationalization of development projects, overview of liquid and fixed assets of WWF and strategies for enhancing the welfare of mine workers.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to the Chair, and souvenirs were presented to Mr Malik.