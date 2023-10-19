In a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday reaffirmed the unwavering trust and commitment between Pakistan and China, branding their bilateral partnership as one made in “heaven”.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of People, a gathering attended by leaders and delegates from approximately 140 nations.

The interim PM also emphasised that Pakistan would stand steadfastly by China’s side and would not allow anything to undermine this vital strategic partnership.

During his opening remarks in the meeting, Prime Minister Kakar reiterated Pakistan’s strong support for the “One China policy”, stressing that their commitment would be demonstrated through actions, not just words.

“Had the privilege of meeting with President Xi Jinping at the iconic Great Hall of People in Beijing. We discussed various dimensions of the multi-faceted Pakistan-China relationship and reaffirmed our longstanding and steadfast friendship, all-weather strategic cooperation, economic and trade ties, and CPEC.

I congratulated him on the success of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and the 10th anniversary of BRI,” said the PM in a post on his X account. Earlier, President Xi warmly received the premier and his accompanying delegation, which included notable figures like Caretaker Federal Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production Gohar Ejaz. Prime Minister Kakar extended his gratitude to President Xi for the invitation to this “historic” forum and commended the remarkable success of the event.

In his address, Prime Minister Kakar lauded President Xi’s speech at the Belt and Road Forum as “profound, deep, and visionary,” offering abundant opportunities, particularly for Pakistan.