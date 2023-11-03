Fida Hussnain Lahore

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) top leadership held an important meeting and discussed important matters including the grievances of the coalition partners ahead of the upcoming general elections, the sources privy to the development said on Thursday.

“Shehbaz Sharif met with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif and discussed the country’s overall situation,” said the sources, pointing out that they also held deliberations over the legal affairs.

The development took place a day after the PPP Punjab leadership hinted at potential alliance against the PML-N in Punjab. PPP Central Punjab President RanaFarooqSaeed while addressing a press conference said that they could form an alliance with the PTI and others.

The sources said that Sharif brothers also discussed the matter of party tickets apart from the legal and the political affairs. The both brothers also exchanged their views about the election narrative.

“The grievances of the ally parties, particularly the PPP’s objections remained the main focus during the discussion,” they added.

PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and Salman Shehbaz were also present there.

The former three-time prime minister, who landed in Pakistan on October 1 after ending self-exile and secured relief from the Islamabad High Court in different references, got actively engaged with the political activities and he is expected to start election campaigns in different parts of the country soon.

Nawaz Sharif also held a high-level meeting of the party at JatiUmrah on October 31 and shared his view point on important political matters including the elections campaigns and party’s narrative. The party’s manifesto and strategy to mobilize the workers and the supporters also came under discussion.