Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that if free and fair elections are held in the country, the PML-N will secure the public mandate and make strong governments in centre and Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said the PML-N steered the country out of crises in 1990 and in 2013 under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, and now the party Quaid had arrived with a more aggressive approach to tackle challenges like inflation, electricity tariff hike and revival of economy, etc.

He termed the PML-N rally in Lahore on October 21, held for welcoming party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, the largest public gathering in the present political history of the country, in which huge number of people participated to welcome their leader.

The former minister said the country’s journey towards prosperity had been halted by imposing a selected favourite, and people had to face severe economic hardships. He said a failed project in the form of Imran Khan had been launched which later harmed the country’s economy and stability.

He mentioned that the PML-N had started its election campaign properly and Mian Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to visit other provinces. He said plan had been finalised under which he would visit Balochistan in the next week.