Fida Hussnain Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held deliberations over the legal options to deal with the legal challenges of its Supremo former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before his return to the motherland, the sources privy to the development said on Wednesday.

PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam chaired an important meeting of the senior party leaders to discuss important political and legal matters at Jati Umra—the residence of Sharifs in Lahore.

According to the sources, the PML-N leaders discussed the legal options, especially moving a plea to the relevant court to secure bail for the party supremo. “The matters related to Nawaz Sharif’s return are being deliberated, and the next meeting in this regard would be held on Sept 30,” the insiders said, pointing out that Maryam Nawaz would inform her father about their consultations and proceedings of the meeting. Senior party leaders including Pervez Rashid, Mian Javed Latif, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Attaullah Tarar took part in the meeting.

It was the first meeting that Maryam Nawaz chaired a day after arriving in Lahore from a London tour.