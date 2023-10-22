The cost of the highly anticipated Hajj pilgrimage in 2024 under Pakistan’s government scheme is projected to exceed Rs 1.1 million per pilgrim. This policy is currently under review by the federal cabinet and is expected to receive approval shortly. The draft Hajj Policy 2024 reveals that the estimated cost of Rs 1.1 million will encompass various expenses for pilgrims. Notably, in the case of single-family pilgrims, separate accommodations will be provided. The official announcement of the cost will be made once the Hajj Policy 2024 is approved. It is also anticipated that the cost for private tour operators will exceed this amount. For the upcoming Hajj in 2024, the government is planning to introduce a short-term Hajj package, which could last from 20 to 25 days.