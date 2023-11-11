The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has arrived in Karachi to meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and other parties’ leadership.As per details, Senior leader of PML-N Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the delegation will meet Peer Saheb Pagara and will forward him Nawaz Sharif’s message.

He said that PML-N delegation will visit the MQM-P markaz in Bahadurabad and discuss further steps after the coalition elections.On Tuesday, PML-N and MQM-Pakistan, have announced to contest the 2024 general elections jointly.

The announcement was made by MQM-P and PML-N leaders in a joint press conference following a delegation-level meeting with former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.MQM delegation comprising Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz at the party’s Central Secretariat in Lahore.In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the parties said they had agreed to adopt a joint strategy to put an end to the public’s woes.

“Both the parties agreed to adopt a joint strategy to bring the people of Pakistan out of the current problems and to put Pakistan back on the path of development. The two parties also decided to set up a six-member committee to prepare a comprehensive charter to address the problems of Sindh province, especially its urban areas. The committee will present the final proposals for cooperation between the two parties to the leadership within 10 days,” a PML-N statement issued after the meeting stated.