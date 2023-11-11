A robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where robbers took away gold worth millions from a flat located in the Napier Road area of the metropolis.According to the details, the accused broke into the house and looted around gold worth 12 tolas from a flat in Karachi, the robbers also took away the Penny Bank of the children with them.

Meanwhile, the police after receiving the information reached the spot and started collecting the evidence from the location.Earlier to this, a robbery incident was reported from the New Karachi Sector 5C-2 area, where the robbers allegedly took away cash and gold worth millions.