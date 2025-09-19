AGL72.64▼ -0.67 (-0.01%)AIRLINK160.79▼ -0.53 (0.00%)BOP23.88▲ 2.17 (0.10%)CNERGY8.41▲ 1 (0.13%)DCL15.57▲ 0.07 (0.00%)DFML36.45▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)DGKC246.07▲ 5.59 (0.02%)FCCL59▲ 1.03 (0.02%)FFL21.51▲ 1.96 (0.10%)HUBC197.69▲ 2.53 (0.01%)HUMNL17.05▲ 0.22 (0.01%)KEL5.75▲ 0.13 (0.02%)KOSM7.96▲ 0.73 (0.10%)MLCF108.13▲ 0.98 (0.01%)NBP189.69▲ 7.45 (0.04%)OGDC272.12▲ 1.72 (0.01%)PAEL55.59▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PIBTL13.29▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL191.74▲ 2.32 (0.01%)PRL36.78▲ 3.15 (0.09%)PTC24.24▲ 0.82 (0.04%)SEARL121.82▲ 3.31 (0.03%)TELE9.76▲ 0.81 (0.09%)TOMCL68.97▲ 6.27 (0.10%)TPLP12.09▲ 1.1 (0.10%)TREET27.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG76.76▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)UNITY28.56▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
Friday, September 19, 2025

PML-N believes in national vision, not provincial politics: Azma

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never engaged in the politics of provincialism, nor has it played the card of rivers or dams.

She stated that the PML-N is a genuine national party that has always prioritised national vision and the country’s development.

Responding to a statement by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday, Azma Bokhari said that the very team labeled as “inexperienced” by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has, in just one and a half years, completed 80 projects and brought about a development revolution in Punjab. The minister said that denying PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s own acknowledgment of Maryam Nawaz’s commendable services during the floods is unbecoming of the party leadership.

