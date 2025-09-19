Blow to India as US revokes sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port in Iran

TEHRAN – The United States has withdrawn a sanctions waiver previously granted to India and other countries for operations at Iran’s Chabahar Port, according to Indian media reports.

This waiver had been in place since 2018, allowing India to continue developing and managing the port despite US sanctions on Iran.

The decision to revoke the waiver will take effect from September 29, ending years of diplomatic leeway provided by Washington.

Chabahar Port has served as a strategic transit hub for India, enabling trade with Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia—bypassing Pakistan’s ports such as Karachi and Gwadar.

Earlier year, India signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to operate one of Chabahar’s terminals. The deal was finalized in May 2025 in Tehran, marking a significant long-term commitment by New Delhi to invest in the port.

As part of the agreement, India is set to invest $370 million in the Chabahar project.

While the port was envisioned as a key geopolitical and economic link between South Asia and Central Asia, its development has faced delays due to concerns over US sanctions on Iran. The removal of the waiver may pose fresh challenges for India’s ambitions in the region.

Chabahar Port remains vital for India’s regional connectivity strategy, especially for accessing landlocked Afghanistan and engaging in trade with Central Asian republics, without reliance on Pakistani infrastructure.