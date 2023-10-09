The project manager of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting his vehicle in Quetta on Sunday, according to the police.

Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Jawad Tariq confirmed the casualty to Dawn.com and identified the deceased as Shabat Mirza.

He said the PMDC official was traveling to the Sor Range in a car along with his driver, Muhammad Zakir, when the blast occurred. “Mirza passed away on the spot while his driver sustained critical injuries.”

SSP Tariq said Zakir was immediately moved to the Quetta Civil Hospital Trauma Centre. “According to initial investigation, explosives were fitted on the side of the road,” the police official stated, adding that the Counter Terrorism Department had cordoned off the blast site and started collecting evidence. Sor Range is located in a mountainous region, Tariq said, adding that CTD officials were also questioning locals for further information.

Sunday’s blast comes amid a recent uptick in acts of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last month, at least 59 people were killed in a deadly suicide bombing at a procession celebrating the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on 12 Rabiul Awwal in Mastung. Following the ghastly attack, the Balochistan government had announced an “all-out war” against terrorists in the province.