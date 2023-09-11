LAHORE – Punjab interim government has announced free travel for senior citizens and students in the Orange Line Metro Train, Metro Bus Service, and Speedo Bus Service.

Free of cost travel for elderly people is a policy that many countries implement to provide certain benefits to elderly individuals, and even students.

The caretaker government made took these decisions in the 25th cabinet meeting chaired by CM Mohsin Naqvi.

With new relaxation, students in uniforms and senior citizens can take free services of Orange Line metro train, metro bus services, and speedo bus for daily commutes.

Furthermore, the government gave a nod to a summary of minimum labour wages worth Rs32,000.

CM Naqvi directed the authorities to immediately notify the decision to pass on the relief instantly.