PMDC closes admissions for 2025-26 session in medical, dental colleges

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has officially closed admissions for the 2025-26 academic session.

The final date for submitting applications to medical and dental colleges was April 15, and no applications will be accepted after this deadline, reports said citing PMDC announcement.

The PMDC warned that any admissions made beyond the cutoff will be deemed illegal.

Students applying late will not be issued registration numbers, and no registration will be granted to those who violate the admission rules.

The council has instructed all medical and dental colleges to strictly enforce these directives to ensure compliance.

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council is a statutory regulatory authority that maintains the official register of medical practitioners in Pakistan. Its chief function is to establish uniform minimum standards of basic and higher qualifications in medicine and dentistry throughout Pakistan.