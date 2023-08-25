The Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, on Thursday gave specific directions on different aspects of foreign policy with particular reference to facilitation of and engagement with the Pakistani diaspora.

The Premier said this while addressing the officials during his visit to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Upon arrival at the Ministry, the Prime Minister was received by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and senior officers.

The Prime Minister shared his vision for a dynamic foreign policy and for strengthening Pakistan’s relationships with other countries.

The Prime Minister appreciated the crucial role played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistani diplomats in promoting and protecting Pakistan’s interests abroad.

He expressed his desire for continued engagement with the Ministry of foreign affairs to facilitate the smooth implementation of decisions in priority foreign policy areas.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi briefed the Prime Minister about Pakistan’s foreign policy. The briefing covered Pakistan’s external relations, the working of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent efforts to strengthen its diplomatic ties with other countries, and priorities for the future, especially in view of the regional and global developments.