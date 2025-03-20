PM Shehbaz, Saudi crown prince vow to elevate bilateral partnership to new heights

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.

It was reiterated during a bilateral meeting between the prime minister, who is currently in Saudi Arbia on an official visit, and the crown prince

The premier was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief Minister Punjab.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy and defense sectors. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which will contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and stability. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense and security cooperation, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape. They agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Saudi Crown Prince acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare. Both the leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for a significant four-day visit aimed at reinforcing the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The visit is focused on enhancing economic cooperation and exploring new opportunities for collaboration across multiple sectors.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Sharif was warmly greeted by His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the Deputy Governor of Makkah, marking the start of an important diplomatic engagement.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-profile delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, and other senior officials from the federal government.

This visit comes at a time of growing economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. With a shared history of cooperation, both countries aim to build on their strong ties and deepen collaboration on bilateral, regional, and global issues. Key areas of focus include trade, investment, and energy cooperation, as well as opportunities to strengthen mutual diplomatic support.

The four-day visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its relationship with Saudi Arabia, a strategic ally in the Middle East.