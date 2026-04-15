PM Shehbaz embarks on three-country tour today – Is UAE on the list?

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake official visits to the three countries from April 15 to 18, 2026.

The Foreign Office said the premier will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye as the UAE is part of this trip.

The visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar will be in the bilateral context, where the prime minister will meet the leadership of Saudi Arabia and Qatar to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation as well as regional peace and security.

The premier will also visit Türkiye to participate in the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum. During the Forum, the Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders’ Panel, alongside other world leaders, to present Pakistan’s perspective at the Forum. On the sidelines of the Forum, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other key world leaders.

Pakistan’s participation in the Forum reflects its continued commitment to constructive diplomacy, multilateral cooperation, and meaningful engagement with the international community on issues of global importance.

The prime minister will be accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, as well as other senior officials.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has informed that Saudi Arabia has committed $3 billion in additional deposits, with disbursement expected in the coming week.

He further stated that the existing USD 5 billion Saudi deposit would no longer remain subject to the earlier annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer period.