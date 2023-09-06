KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 231,800 here on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 198,730 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 212,482
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 198,730
|PKR 182,168
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,873
|PKR 18,217
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.