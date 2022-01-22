PM Imran calls for urgent humanitarian relief to starving Afghans

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the global community to provide urgent humanitarian relief to millions of Afghans on the brink of starvation.

Sharing a news report by Guardian on Twitter, he said, “There is an urgency for the international community as well as their obligation under the unanimously adopted UN principle of Responsibility to Protect (R2P), to provide immediate humanitarian relief to millions of Afghans on the brink of starvation.”

The UK newspaper’s article cited a letter penned by former British prime minister Gordon Brown wherein he urged the UK foreign secretary to organize a donor conference to raise $4.5 billion for Afghanistan.

“We are witnessing a shameful but also self-defeating failure to prevent famine, ” he was quoted as saying.

“The 35-country, American-led coalition that ruled Afghanistan for 20 years under the banner of helping the Afghan people has still put up only a quarter of the money that would allow UN humanitarians to stop children dying this winter,” he said, referring to the $308 million aid promised by the US.

The report said, “The Gulf states – Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates – have the money and have made offers to provide assistance, but they fear an American backlash.”

“Aid workers now find children huddled together under threadbare blankets in temporary camps and hovels or lying wrapped in their mothers’ burqas outside hospitals waiting for treatment that is now simply not available,” Brown was quoted as saying.