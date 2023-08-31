Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday directed the Immigration and Customs authorities to extend maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis at airports.

“The overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset for the country and their services for economic stability are laudable,” the prime minister said chairing a meeting to discuss the matters related to the national economy.

In the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the current economic indicators as well as the present situation.

The meeting held consultation to devise a strategy to curb smuggling of different items besides reviewing the progress in the barter trade with Iran.

The representatives of the business community assured the government of their all-out support for revival of the national economy.

A detailed discussion was also held regarding the dollar appreciation as well as the steps to curb the illegal business of the foreign exchange.

Caretaker Ministers Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Gohar Ejaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti and Murtaza Solangi, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, federal secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.

The prominent industrialists of the country were also present.—APP