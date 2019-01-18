Plunge in FDI

PAKISTAN’S Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) fell 19.2% to $1.319 billion in the first six months of 2018-19 fiscal year. Investment from countries other than China remained insignificant during the period, which speaks volumes in which direction we are headed.

No doubt, the present PTI Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is making hectic efforts to attract investment but so far these endeavours have not produced the desired results. The situation might change as a result of the forthcoming visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan Muhammad bin Salman as there are expectations of huge Saudi investment in Pakistan especially for establishment of a mega oil refinery and oil and gas sector. Some of the prominent companies of the globe including Microsoft have also expressed their desire to invest in Pakistan but we have not been able to create favourable environment for the purpose. It is because of instability, unrest and uncertainty that instead of attracting more investment there is trend of greater outflows as per figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is said that fiscal considerations, austerity drive, dropping of hundreds of development projects and action against those who are contributing significantly to the economy of the country would make things further complicated. The dream of the present Government to provide ample job opportunities to people and improve their economic conditions would not materialize until and unless we ensure ease of doing business, bring down cost of doing business, create conducive atmosphere and ensure all-encompassing security to investors. Confidence of investors stand shattered due to a variety of reasons and the Government should remove their apprehensions through a series of measures on different fronts and this has to be done without losing further time.

