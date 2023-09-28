An alleged burning smell in the cockpit flight PK 746 of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) made unscheduled but safe landing at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Wednesday. The pilot detected a smell in the cabin at an altitude of 20,000 feet, shortly after take-off, PIA spokesperson said.

According to Civil Aviation sources, the aircraft made an unscheduled landing at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Wednesday. Sources close to the incident reported that the pilot detected a burning scent within the cabin, shortly after the plane departed from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport at 10 a.m on Wednesday.

PIA spokesperson further said that the pilot and crew swiftly initiated emergency protocols.

Soon after the landing at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft and transported to the airport lounge, where they were provided with refreshments and support while awaiting further instructions.

PIA spokesperson said that the flight has been diverted to Karachi for a crew change as a precautionary measure, adding that “Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew members”.