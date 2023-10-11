LAHORE- The clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka witnessed a notable cramping incident happened to Wicket-Keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday.

The incident took place as Rizwan attempted to play a delivery, resulting in sudden and painful cramping in his leg muscles. Despite the discomfort, Rizwan continued to play and remarkably secured a century, leading Pakistan to victory.

In light of this cramping episode, former cricket legend and “Sultan of Swing” Wasim Akram provided insights into the challenges and discomfort associated with cramps during a cricket match.

During a televised interview, Akram aimed to shed light on the physical strain and mental distraction that cramps can cause for players.

That's a hilarious twist of fate! Rizwan hits a towering six and then gets a cramp in his back. Talk about taking "feeling the pain" to a whole new level on the cricket field He got four time cramp😂😂😂#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/WmODW4Y3y1 — Saifi Sonu (@isaifisonu) October 10, 2023

Akram emphasized that when a cramp sets in, it can significantly hinder a player’s movement and performance on the field, diverting much of their attention to managing the pain. As a result, the affected player may find it difficult to concentrate fully on the game.

Akram’s commentary offers a valuable perspective on the physical demands and unexpected challenges that cricketers may encounter during high-pressure matches. It underscores the resilience and determination required to overcome such obstacles and continue to deliver outstanding performances on the cricket field.