The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore, in a move to control dengue transmission, has introduced a battalion of mosquito-killing fish into fountains and other water bodies under their jurisdiction. Particular species of fish eat mosquito larvae as soon as they hatch from the eggs laid by mosquitoes, every fish probably eats 100-300 larvae daily.

This strategic deployment aims to disrupt the breeding cycle of mosquitoes by preventing larvae from thriving and, consequently, curbing the spread of the dengue virus in the provincial capital, said a spokesman for the PHA.

Separately, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa also directed the authority to ban the entry of visitors wearing half-sleeve shirts and short pants into the parks under its administrative control. These directives were issued in a meeting attended, among others, by Additional Director General of the authority Safi Ullah Gondal.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing horticultural work. Addressing several areas of improvement, officials were directed to revamp the flower beds along various green belts in the city. This transformation includes the installation of new planters and the completion of necessary civil work.

Under the orders of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, field directors have been instructed to rigorously enforce the established standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding dengue. This proactive measure is a response to the increasing threat posed by the virus.

It may be mentioned here that last month, the organization launched a widespread spraying campaign which included thorough disinfection operations at various PHA facilities, including offices, workshops, washrooms, nurseries and fountains.

Moreover, The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed on Tuesday visited Union Council-71 where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owner about dengue preventive measures.

He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larva elimination.

He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahbzada Yousaf visited UC-139 Township to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings.

He also reviewed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-148 while other assistant commissioners also conducted inspections in their jurisdictions and monitored arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.