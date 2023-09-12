The US-based ranking magazine ENR (Engineering News-Record) has ranked National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) as top international construction firm for the fifth consecutive year. NESPAK Acting Managing Director Zargham Eshaq Khan told media here Tuesday that the ranking list published in the ENR August Issue as part of its top international/global contractors feature.

He added that this year, ENR placed the NESPAK at 19 among the top 20 non-US firms in total global construction management and programme management.

He mentioned that NESPAK was envisioned by its founders as an organization free from foreign dependence and capable of delivering the highest quality in the field of engineering consultancy.

It was envisaged as an institution which had to lead the consultancy market of Pakistan and compete abroad with excellence, he said and asserted, time has proved that NESPAK has succeeded in fulfilling its objectives to a large extent owing to the unprecedented struggle rendered by its professional brigade who left no stone unturned to achieve their stated aims.

Zargham Eshaq Khan said, At present, the NESPAK is also playing a lead role in the consultancy services for the construction of two mega hydropower projects ie Mohmand Dam and Diamer-Basha Dam projects.

Till date, the NESPAK has provided consultancy services in 39 countries and has proved itself as an international player in the engineering consultancy world.