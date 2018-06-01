Petrol prices to remain unchanged

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s member provincial assembly Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri has clarified that the outgoing government will not drop a ‘petrol bomb’ on the public as it completes its tenure.

In a TV appearance on Wednesday, the PML-N member referred to the summary submitted by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority seeking an increase in fuel prices and said that the government won’t approve the recommendations.

The decision to increase prices will be made by the caretaker setup,” said the lawmaker.—INP