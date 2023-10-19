A court in Peshawar on Thursday sentenced a man to death thrice after finding him guilty of raping, killing and then burning the body of an eight-year-old girl.

Child Protection Court Judge Hina Mehwish issued the judgment and also directed the convict, Asif Raza alias Malangay, to pay a fine of Rs1 million.

The girl’s body was found in the Balukhel Bala area, falling in the limits of the Badbher police station on November 19, 2020 — a day after she went missing. The minor girl’s family and residents of the area then staged a protest.