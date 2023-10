Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has summoned a session of the Supreme Judicial Council, a news channel reported on Thursday.

Sources said that the CJP has also suggested the name of the Sindh High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Irfan Saadat Khan to fill one of the two vacancies of judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The CJP has summoned a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council today (Friday) in the Supreme Court premises.