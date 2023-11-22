Syed Sada Hussain Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) has said that the funds would soon be re-leased to pay the pending salaries to the sanitation workers. “It is our priority to pay the pending sala-ries of these sanitation workers as soon as possible, after which they will end the strike as their only demand for the payment of salaries will be re-solved,” he said.

Sada Hussain Shah added that the issue of salaries and release of grant has been discussed with the Provincial Secretary of Local Government during a recent meeting held in Peshawar, we hope that the salaries of the employees will be paid immediately after the grant is provided. Earlier, sanitation work-ers and staff of Water and Sanitation Services Com-pany (WSSC) DIKhan announced a complete strike and boycott of work for an indefinite period in pro-test against non-payment of salaries from the last two months.—APP