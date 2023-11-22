Raza Naqvi Attock

Deputy Commissioner Attock Mr Atif Raza on Wednesday while addressing the stake holders of health department has directed to ensure the administration of polio drops to over 0.3 million children of up to five years during the polio campaign being launched from November 27 to December 01, 2023 in the inter provincial bordering district Attock.

A spokesman of DC Attock says on Wednesday. Among other the meeting was also attended by the Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Attock Dr. Asad Ismail, Medical Superintendent Govt Afsanyar Bokhari District Hospital Attock Dr. Jawad Elahi, District Health Officer Attock Dr. Kashif Hussain.

The Chief Executive district health authority Attock Dr Asad Ismail while briefing the session has said that arrangements are finalized to administer polio drops to over 0.3 million children across the district under the supervision of representatives from provincial and Federal health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO). He said that after the detection of the Afghan origin of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in environmental (sewage) samples in the adjacent district Rawalpindi, the health authorities have also announced to launch anti-polio drive across the district.

While talking to our scribe Chief Executive district health authority Attock Dr Asad Ismail has said that this was disclosed in a health department meeting held under the chairmanship of of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza . All deputy district health officers (DDHO) of six tehsils, Superintendent Vaccination, Incharge Polio Control Room officials from education.