The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to add five additional players in the men’s central contracts list bringing the total number of players offered contracts to 30.

The three-year contracts deal announced last month, will run from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026.

The new inductions include Abrar Ahmed (Category ‘C’), Noman Ali (Category ‘C’), Tayyab Tahir (Category ‘D’), Aamir Jamal (Category ‘D’) and Arshad Iqbal (Category ‘D’).

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was previously named in Category ‘D’, has been elevated to Category ‘B’. He is presently the first-choice wicket-keeper batter in Test matches.

Abrar and Noman, placed in Category ‘C’, have been regular members of Pakistan’s Test team over the past year. Mystery spinner Abrar has picked up 38 wickets in six matches since making his debut against England in Multan while left-arm spinner Noman has taken 17 wickets in four Tests over the last 12 months.

Aamir (four T20Is), Arshad and Tayyab (both three T20Is), all slotted in Category ‘D’, continue to remain in the plans of the national selection committee.—APP