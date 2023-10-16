Parts of Kashmir Valley and Ladakh received fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains plummeting temperature on Monday.

The Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, predicts light to moderate rain or snow over higher reaches, very likely at scattered places in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Currently, it is overcast with intermittent rain and snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places in J&K, the Met office said.

It said light rain or snowfall over higher reaches was likely in scattered places tomorrow. The overall improvement in weather is likely from October 18 onwards, the Met office said.

There is also a possibility of a significant drop in temperature across Jammu and Kashmir, the Met office added.

Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora and Peer Ki Gali on the Shopian-Poonch road received snowfall on Monday. Bandipora-Gurez Road was closed for vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure in view of the fresh snowfall.

Drass, the world’s second-coldest place after Siberia, received the season’s first snowfall along with Leh, Kargil, and Sanku in Ladakh Union Territory on Monday. Light to moderate snow showers can also occur in Leh and Kargil districts until tomorrow.

The Met office has also issued an advisory to the farmers to postpone crop harvesting until October 17.

The inclement weather may temporarily disrupt transportation, especially at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, Sadnatop, etc., the Met office said.—KMS