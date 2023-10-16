Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah has reiterated his commitment to continue his struggle for the freedom of his oppressed Kashmiri people from India’s illegal occupation, come what may.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail said that India cannot break his will through putting him behind bars to fight for the Kashmir cause. “My heart throbs in unison with the hearts of Kashmiri people,” he said and added that the people are his best asset.

The APHC leader maintained that India is using, in vain, nefarious tactics like banning pro-freedom parties including Democratic Freedom Party, sealing houses and offices of Hurriyat leaders and organizations and torturing activists as intimidating tactics.

“We will even on the gallows declare that Kashmir is a dispute, and as long as it is not resolved, peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream”. He said that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and their leadership did not and would not surrender to Indian brutalities as freedom is their destiny.—KMS