Partly cloudy weather predicted

Islamabad

The Provincial Met Office on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Lower & Upper Dir and Kurram districts for next 24 hours. Similarly, the Met Office also predicted mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the region for next 48 hours.

The rainfall recorded (mm) during the last 24 hours was Rawalpindi(Chaklala 59, Shamsabad 26), Islamabad (Bokra 40 Zeropoint 38—APP

