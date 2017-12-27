Partly cloudy weather expected

Islamabad

Mainly partly cloudy weather are expected in most parts of the country while fog to grip plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours during the next 24 hours. Chances of light rain with light snowfall over the hills are likely at a few places in Malakand Division, upper FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Continental air is likely to prevail over most of the country. A Shallow westerly wave is present along the western parts of the country, an official of Met office Tuesday told APP. During last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for the city during next 24 hours. On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature were recorded 16 and 01 degree Centigrade in the city.

The Met Office has also forecast dry and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. Minimum Temperatures recorded on Tuesday were, Hunza -06°C, Gupis, Astore, Kalat -05°C, Skardu.—APP