Pakistan’s total debt surged by Rs908 billion, or 1.50 percent, in July 2023 to reach Rs61,747 billion on Wednesday.

According to a report of the State Bank, the federal government’s internal debt rose by Rs207 billion to Rs39,015 billion in July 2023. Similarly, the federal government’s external debt snowballed to Rs22,731 billion in July 2023, registering an increase of Rs701 billion.—INP