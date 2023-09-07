A special ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) on Wednesday with smartly-turned guards of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assuming their duties.

Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Air Vice Marshal Ghazanfar Latif was the chief guest at the change of command ceremony. He also laid the floral wreath at the mausoleum, offered Fateha and wrote his comments in the guest book.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Latif said today is a day to pay tribute to the joint victory of armed forces of Pakistan. “We will always continue defending our boundaries as protective shield against our enemies.”

He said that our forces guarded the country’s borders vigorously and the sacrifices made for the defense of the country will not go in vain.

Air Marshal Latif said today’s historic day is in the name of our ghazis and martyrs and thanks to the sacrifices of the armed forces. We have inherited the value of love and freedom for the country. The prayers of the nation have been behind the victory of the armed forces, he said adding we have reached here due to your passions and efforts.

He said in today’s era we are facing enormous problems and being a nation, we will come out of every difficult situation. Pakistan came into being forever and no power in the world can destroy it.—INP