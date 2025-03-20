Pakistan’s population crisis

PAKISTAN, one of the most populous countries, is facing an increasingly alarming population crisis.

With over 240 million people as of 2025, it is the fifth most populous country in the world.

While the country’s rapid growth presents numerous opportunities, it has also placed immense pressure on resources, infrastructure and governance.

Addressing this issue is paramount for Pakistan’s sustainable development.

As the population continues to rise, the government must take more proactive measures to mitigate the negative impacts and promote a balanced growth trajectory.

This article explores the causes, implications and government efforts to tackle the population crisis in Pakistan.

The population explosion in Pakistan can be attributed to several interrelated factors.

One of the most significant causes is the country’s high fertility rate.

Despite gradual improvement in healthcare, fertility rates remain higher than the global average and women continue to have more children on average.

According to the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey, the fertility rate in Pakistan is approximately 3.6 children per woman.

This rate, though down from previous decades, still reflects a lack of family planning awareness and accessibility, particularly in rural areas.

Education and awareness also play a crucial role in addressing this crisis.

In many parts of the country, particularly in rural areas, there is limited access to education, especially for women.

Without proper education, women are less likely to understand the importance of family planning and reproductive health.

This lack of awareness, combined with socio-cultural norms, perpetuates high fertility rates.

Additionally, limited access to contraceptive methods and family planning services exacerbates the problem, leaving families without the necessary tools to control their size.

The implications of a rapidly growing population in Pakistan are severe and multifaceted.

One of the most immediate concerns is the strain on Pakistan’s already overstretched resources.

With the rising population, the demand for food, water, healthcare, education and energy has grown exponentially.

Pakistan, a country that already faces significant challenges in terms of water scarcity, food security and energy shortages, is finding it increasingly difficult to meet the basic needs of its citizens.

Economic stability is another casualty of the population crisis.

While a large workforce could potentially provide a boost to the economy, Pakistan’s economy struggles to provide enough jobs for its rapidly expanding population.

The unemployment rate, particularly among the youth, is high, which leads to underemployment, poverty and social unrest.

The strain on public services such as education and healthcare also hampers human capital development, preventing the population from reaching its full potential and ultimately hindering overall economic growth.

Additionally, the rapid population growth puts enormous pressure on Pakistan’s already fragile healthcare system.

Infant mortality rates, maternal health complications and the spread of diseases are more prevalent in overpopulated regions.

With limited resources, healthcare services are spread thin and the quality of care suffers.

One of the key government initiatives is the National Population Policy of Pakistan, which has evolved over the years to focus on reproductive health, family planning and the empowerment of women.

The policy has emphasized improving access to family planning services, making contraceptives more widely available and promoting birth spacing to reduce the fertility rate.

The government has worked to establish family planning centers in rural and urban areas to educate citizens about the importance of controlling family size.

The government has also increased investment in the education sector, particularly focusing on female literacy.

Educated women tend to have fewer children and their families are better equipped to manage resources effectively.

By focusing on improving education, the government is tackling one of the root causes of overpopulation and creating an environment where families are more likely to make informed decisions about family size.

Another positive development is the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program, which aims to empower youth through skill development and job creation.

By providing young people with better job prospects, the government is tackling one of the economic challenges posed by rapid population growth.

When the youth are productively engaged, they contribute to the economy and reduce the pressures on public services.

While the government of Pakistan has made significant strides in addressing the population crisis, the task remains monumental.

To ensure sustainable development, the government must continue to prioritize family planning programs, increase access to reproductive health services and promote education, especially for girls.

It is also crucial to implement policies that promote economic growth and job creation to absorb the increasing number of young people entering the workforce.

In conclusion, the population crisis in Pakistan presents a significant challenge, but with a concerted effort from the government, civil society and international partners, it is possible to turn the tide.

The government’s positive approach to controlling the population and improving access to education and healthcare should be commended, but more aggressive and sustained efforts are needed to ensure that Pakistan’s future remains bright and sustainable.

By addressing the population crisis now, Pakistan can secure a prosperous future for its people and the generations to come.

—The writer is regular contributor. ([email protected])