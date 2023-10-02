ISLAMABAD – Pakistan tightened noose against currency hoarders and smugglers and caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday announced that security forces personnel involved in cross-border smuggling would face court-martial.

Pakistani currency recovered and tumbled against the dollar as the crackdown brought results.

In a press conference on Monday, the caretaker minister said items and currency were smuggled via trucks and not camels. Quoting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) minister said General Asim Munir told military personnel that anyone involved in illegal cross-border trade would face punishment.

Bugti said Gen Asim issued clear directives to his people, and there wouldn’t only be court-martials, but those involved in smuggling and other illegal activities would also be sent to jail.

He said accountability process of armed forces is not made public.

He further commented on the homecoming of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Bugti called Nawaz Sharif’s return encouraging the development for the country’s politics.