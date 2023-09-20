Pakistan earned US $214 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 7.51 per cent as compared with the US $ 199.050 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the month under review, the computer services grew by 7.98 per cent as it surged from US $159.940 million last year to US $172.700 million during July 2023.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 176.73 per cent, from US $0.159 million to US $0.440 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services, however, decreased by 0.22 per cent, from US $58.551 million to US $58.425 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services surged by 400 per cent from US $0.007 million to US $0.035 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed an increase of 9.30 per cent, from $46.044 million to $50.327 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services also witnessed a growth of 15.03 per cent from US $55.179 million to US $63.473 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review also increased by 3.45 per cent growing from US $0.290 million to US $0.300 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services decreased by 8.82 per cent, from US $0.204 million to US $0.186 million.—APP