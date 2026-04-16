Pakistan’s Army Chief meets Iran’s President amid Marathon US–Iran Mediation Efforts

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Chief Syed Asim Munir called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in high-stakes meeting in Tehran as Islamabad is doing all out efforts for Iran-US peace talks.

The closed-door talks, attended by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, come at a critical moment. Behind the scenes, Pakistan has emerged as a pivotal, and notably the only mediator between Washington and Tehran, as both sides inch toward a possible breakthrough after weeks of escalating tensions.

Field Marshal Munir’s visit appears anything but routine. In addition to meeting Iran’s president, he engaged with top military leadership, including commanders of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, signaling deep strategic coordination. He also met Iran’s Parliament Speaker Baqer Qalibaf, where the optics of a firm handshake underscored warming ties and serious intent.

Meanwhile, diplomatic shockwaves extended beyond Tehran. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the United States and Iran are actively communicating through Islamabad to arrange a second round of negotiations — a crucial step as a fragile ceasefire, announced on April 8, edges toward expiration.

US President Donald Trump struck an unexpectedly upbeat tone. Speaking to reporters, he hinted at a near-deal, claiming Iran has “agreed to almost everything” and even floated the possibility of personally traveling to Islamabad if an agreement is signed there. He further suggested Tehran may concede on its nuclear program — a claim that, if true, could reshape the geopolitical landscape, though no evidence has yet been presented.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is conducting a high-level regional tour, moving from Jeddah to Doha and onward to Antalya. His mission: consolidate support among Gulf allies and build a broader coalition backing Pakistan’s mediation push.

What’s unfolding is a calculated two-track strategy, Sharif rallying diplomatic backing across the region, while Munir operates at the heart of tense negotiations, working to narrow the divide between two longtime adversaries.

With a ceasefire deadline looming and global stakes rising, all eyes are now on Islamabad, a city suddenly positioned at the center of one of the world’s most volatile diplomatic chessboards.