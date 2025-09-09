Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey stand firm with Qatar amid Israeli attacks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey strongly condemned Israel’s recent airstrike on Qatar, calling the attack a violation of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty.

Pakistan termed strike as “reckless and provocative,” stressing that such actions undermine regional stability and international peace. Islamabad expressed full solidarity with Qatar and called on the global community to hold Israel accountable. Pakistan also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Qatar in defending its national security and territorial integrity.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condemned the attack in a phone call with the Qatari emir, assuring full support and warning that Israel’s actions could have serious consequences. The Saudi Foreign Ministry also emphasized the need to safeguard Qatar’s security.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry criticized Israel for prioritizing conflict over diplomacy, labeling the strike as a state policy of terrorism. Ankara expressed unwavering support for Qatar and called for efforts to maintain peace in the region.

The coordinated responses from these countries highlight growing concern over Israel’s military actions and underscore regional efforts to defend sovereignty and stability in the Gulf.