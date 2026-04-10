Pakistani girls shine at SRAFTKL International Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan’s Mahnoor Ali claimed a gold medal while her sister Sehrish Ali clinched bronze at the SRAFTKL International Junior Squash Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the other day.

Mahnoor Ali defeated Malaysian number 1 Maisra Kharul Nizam 12–10, 13–11, 6–11, 11–7 in the final of the under-15 category to take the gold medal.

Similarly, Sehrish Ali secured a bronze medal in the under-15 category while Mehwish Ali finished 7th in the under-19 category in this Asian Junior Super Series event.

“We are immensely proud of Mahnoor, Sehrish, and Mehwish for the pride they continue to bring to Pakistan. At Indus Motor Company, we believe that investing in young talent is investing in the nation’s future. We remain committed to supporting their journey to the very top,” said Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of IMC, which sponsored these sisters.

He stated that IMC has been a steadfast supporter of these squash-playing Ali sisters, recognising their extraordinary talent and dedication from an early age.

“The Company’s sponsorship is a reflection of its broader commitment to empowering Pakistan’s youth and nurturing sporting excellence at the national and global level,” he stated.