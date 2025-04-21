Pakistani female pilot Shahida Ismail flies PIA’s inaugural Lahore-Baku flight

LAHORE – The inaugural flight Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Lahore to Baku was launched on Sunday after a hiatus of two years, marking a new era of connectivity between the two countries.

A special inauguration ceremony was held at the International Departure Lounge of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, attended the event while Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov was also present.

The commencement of this new route signifies a significant milestone in the national carrier’s strategy to expand its international network and enhance connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.

Interestingly, the PIA’s flight number PK159 was captained by Pakistani female pilot Shahida Ismail. It was revealed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement.

The premier welcoming the resumption of direct PIA flights between Lahore and Baku called it a significant milestone for tourism and regional connectivity between both countries.

“I warmly welcome the resumption of PIA’s direct flights between Lahore and Baku after a hiatus of two years — a significant milestone for tourism and regional connectivity between our brotherly countries,” PM Shehbaz wrote on his X timeline.

He added that the inaugural flight, captained by Shahida Ismail, was also a proud reminder that Pakistani women continued to excel in all fields, including aviation.

The premier said that his government remained committed to achieving greater milestones in the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan as bilateral cooperation was strengthening across sectors.