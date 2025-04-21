AGL61.4▼ -1.05 (-0.02%)AIRLINK180.01▼ -1.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.07▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.67▲ 0.13 (0.02%)DCL9.19▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DFML44.57▲ 0.84 (0.02%)DGKC124.61▼ -0.39 (0.00%)FCCL45.6▼ -0.58 (-0.01%)FFL16.07▲ 0.41 (0.03%)HUBC145.48▲ 2.71 (0.02%)HUMNL13.1▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.56▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM5.67▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF65.58▲ 0.07 (0.00%)NBP88▲ 0.79 (0.01%)OGDC213.1▲ 0.22 (0.00%)PAEL46.76▲ 0.16 (0.00%)PIBTL10.74▲ 0.13 (0.01%)PPL170.4▼ -0.5 (0.00%)PRL34▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)PTC22.68▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)SEARL94.31▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)TELE7.21▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL34.52▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP9.94▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TREET21.12▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TRG65.12▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY27.32▼ -0.04 (0.00%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Pakistani female pilot Shahida Ismail flies PIA’s inaugural Lahore-Baku flight

Pakistani Female Pilot Shahida Ismail Flies Pias Inaugural Lahore Baku Flight
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The inaugural flight Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Lahore to Baku was launched on Sunday after a hiatus of two years, marking a new era of connectivity between the two countries.

A special inauguration ceremony was held at the International Departure Lounge of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, attended the event while Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov was also present.

The commencement of this new route signifies a significant milestone in the national carrier’s strategy to expand its international network and enhance connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.

Interestingly, the PIA’s flight number PK159 was captained by Pakistani female pilot Shahida Ismail. It was revealed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement.

The premier welcoming the resumption of direct PIA flights between Lahore and Baku called it a significant milestone for tourism and regional connectivity between both countries.

“I warmly welcome the resumption of PIA’s direct flights between Lahore and Baku after a hiatus of two years — a significant milestone for tourism and regional connectivity between our brotherly countries,” PM Shehbaz wrote on his X timeline.

He added that the inaugural flight, captained by Shahida Ismail, was also a proud reminder that Pakistani women continued to excel in all fields, including aviation.

The premier said that his government remained committed to achieving greater milestones in the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan as bilateral cooperation was strengthening across sectors.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

City-wise vaccination schedule for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims announced

  • Pakistan

‘Her Legacy’ shines spotlight on women empowerment at UMT

  • Pakistan, Top News

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistan observes 87th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer